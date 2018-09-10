Entry of 20 religious clerics in Mansehra banned

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MANSEHRA: The district administration has banned entry of 20 clerics into the district during Muharram.
Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Zubair through a circular imposed a ban on the entry of 20 scholars in the district stating that violators of ban would be taken to justice under strict relevant laws. The circular indicated a strict legal action against those involved in hate speeches and anti-sectarian wall-chalking.
