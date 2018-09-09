Sun September 09, 2018
Sports

A
Agencies
September 9, 2018

Cook in talks for swift move to commentary box

LONDON: Alastair Cook is understood to be considering an offer to try his hand at commentary early next year.

ESPNcricinfo understands that Cook, who is retiring from Test cricket at the end of the current match against India at The Oval, is in talks with TalkSport to join their commentary team for England’s tour of the Caribbean at the start of 2019.

TalkSport gave notice of their ambition earlier this year by winning the audio rights for England’s series in Sri Lanka and the Caribbean over the season of 2018-19.

Mark Nicholas, Darren Gough, David Lloyd and Jarrod Kimber are understood to be part of the commentary team at various stages of winter.

It is also believed TalkSport are likely to be awarded the rights for England’s tour of South Africa in 2019-20, with the BBC retaining the rights to the tour of New Zealand that precedes it. The BBC has also won a long-term deal to broadcast the Ashes - men’s and women’s - and ICC events. No final decision has yet been made on Cook’s involvement but the early interest does suggest he will not struggle for opportunities in his post-playing career.

