Iraq’s top two parliament groups urge PM to resign

BAGHDAD: The two leading groups in Iraq’s parliament on Saturday called on Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi to resign, after lawmakers held an emergency meeting on unrest shaking the country’s south. “We demand the government apologise to the people and resign immediately,” said Hassan al-Aqouli, spokesman for the list of populist Shiite cleric Moqtada Sadr which won the most seats in a May election. Ahmed al-Assadi, spokesman for the second-largest Conquest Alliance list, denounced “the government’s failure to resolve the crisis in Basra”.