Afridi denies using ‘Naswar’ in Sept 6 ceremony

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan cricket team’s former captain Shahid Afridi Saturday rejected the impression that he was using Naswar (powdered tobacco) during a ceremony at the GHQ, a day after his video went viral on the social media.

According to a report aired by a private news channel, Afridi attended the ceremony on September 6 and his video went viral on the social media.

In the video, Afridi could be seen sitting in the audience and covertly tucking what was said to be Naswar under his top lip.

During a media interaction, when Afridi was asked if he was chewing Naswar', he said he was eating fennel seeds and clove.