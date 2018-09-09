Tree plantation drive in Chitral

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
CHITRAL: The Communication and Works Department on Saturday launched the tree plantation campaign in the district.
Executive engineer Communication and Works division (C&W), Maqbool Azam formally inaugurated the drive by planting a cedar sapling at the C&W office in Chitral. Civil society representatives and government officials were present.
