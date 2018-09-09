Seminar on literacy day

Islamabad : National Commission for Human Development (NCHD), UNESCO and Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) on Saturday jointly organised a one-day seminar to observe International Literacy Day and to sensitise policy makers, intelligentsia and stakeholders about challenges and set targets.

In her welcome address, NCHD Chairperson Razina Alam Khan said the World Literacy Day is being observed all over the world to create public awareness about the significance of literacy for individuals, family and society as a whole.

She said that Pakistan is signatory to the sustainable development goals (SDGs), adding that we need to conduct research to knew the factors little improvement in the literacy rate in the country.

Razina Alam Khan said that millions of people are still illiterate in Pakistan and out of them half of our women.

She said that NCHD established 6,000 literacy centres across the country to facilitate people adding; out of them 95 per cent centres are especially for women.

She said that we need to create opportunities for improving literacy rate in the country.

She said that skill development is also very important to fight poverty.

The purpose of the day is to mobilise youth, educationists and NGOs for the cause of literacy, she added.

This seminar is a demonstration showing the commitment of the government for the promotion of literacy and Non-formal Education and skill development which is the main task of NCHD, she further added.

In the seminar a thematic presentation on Literacy and skill development including documentary on rationale and benefits was delivered to highlight importance and advantages of integrating income generation and life skill with literacy programme.

Furthermore, a panel discussion was also carried to exchange of experiences among NGOs, GOs and INGOs.

While information about good practices and successful initiatives of skill development by different service providers in the country was also shared.