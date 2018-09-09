Sun September 09, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Tough for overseas Pakistanis to provide $1,000 each for dams

Tough for overseas Pakistanis to provide $1,000 each for dams
The abandoned Article 27

The abandoned Article 27
History not to forgive if debt not paid back: CJP

History not to forgive if debt not paid back: CJP
PM Imran Khan’s sons visit Pakistan

PM Imran Khan’s sons visit Pakistan
Top baboos’ play role in furthering politicisation of bureaucracy

Top baboos’ play role in furthering politicisation of bureaucracy
Mamnoon completes term as president, Alvi takes oath today

Mamnoon completes term as president, Alvi takes oath today
Ready to form panel to probe ‘rigging’: Fawad

Ready to form panel to probe ‘rigging’: Fawad
PM to visit Karachi on Sept 16

PM to visit Karachi on Sept 16
PML-N govt gave CPEC, PTI hiked prices: Shahbaz

PML-N govt gave CPEC, PTI hiked prices: Shahbaz
Alibaba’s Jack Ma to unveil succession plan, remain chairman

Alibaba’s Jack Ma to unveil succession plan, remain chairman

Islamabad

A
APP
September 9, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Seminar on literacy day

Islamabad : National Commission for Human Development (NCHD), UNESCO and Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) on Saturday jointly organised a one-day seminar to observe International Literacy Day and to sensitise policy makers, intelligentsia and stakeholders about challenges and set targets.

In her welcome address, NCHD Chairperson Razina Alam Khan said the World Literacy Day is being observed all over the world to create public awareness about the significance of literacy for individuals, family and society as a whole.

She said that Pakistan is signatory to the sustainable development goals (SDGs), adding that we need to conduct research to knew the factors little improvement in the literacy rate in the country.

Razina Alam Khan said that millions of people are still illiterate in Pakistan and out of them half of our women.

She said that NCHD established 6,000 literacy centres across the country to facilitate people adding; out of them 95 per cent centres are especially for women.

She said that we need to create opportunities for improving literacy rate in the country.

She said that skill development is also very important to fight poverty.

The purpose of the day is to mobilise youth, educationists and NGOs for the cause of literacy, she added.

This seminar is a demonstration showing the commitment of the government for the promotion of literacy and Non-formal Education and skill development which is the main task of NCHD, she further added.

In the seminar a thematic presentation on Literacy and skill development including documentary on rationale and benefits was delivered to highlight importance and advantages of integrating income generation and life skill with literacy programme.

Furthermore, a panel discussion was also carried to exchange of experiences among NGOs, GOs and INGOs.

While information about good practices and successful initiatives of skill development by different service providers in the country was also shared.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Twinkle Khanna expresses displeasure on being called feminist ‘icon’

Twinkle Khanna expresses displeasure on being called feminist ‘icon’
Birthday boy Buttler puts England in command of India finale

Birthday boy Buttler puts England in command of India finale
Ariana Grande is getting blamed for ex-boyfriend Mac Miller's death

Ariana Grande is getting blamed for ex-boyfriend Mac Miller's death

Brief, angry confrontation in New York pits Nicki Minaj against Cardi B

Brief, angry confrontation in New York pits Nicki Minaj against Cardi B

Photos & Videos

Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma announces retirement

Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma announces retirement
Nicki Minaj gets assaulted by Cardi B at New York party

Nicki Minaj gets assaulted by Cardi B at New York party

Afridi reacts to 'Naswar video'

Afridi reacts to 'Naswar video'
Video gives glimpse into palatial PM House Imran decided not to use

Video gives glimpse into palatial PM House Imran decided not to use