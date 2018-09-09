RDA issues legal notice to illegal housing scheme

Rawalpindi : Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) under its ongoing operation against illegal advertisement and marketing of the housing schemes on Saturday issued notice to Organic Farms, Islamabad.

According to Director, Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE) Jamshaid Aftab, the Organic Farms located near Chakri Interchange of Motorway and Cadet College Rawalpindi is not an approved scheme from RDA.

The owners of property are running illegal housing scheme booking offices in violation of Punjab Private Housing schemes and Land Sub-Division Rules 2010. RDA has warned that without getting the requisite NOC from RDA for launching the housing schemes, apartment projects, commercial buildings, etc.

within the controlled area of RDA, all sorts of advertisement, marketing and development of such projects is illegal.

He advised the general public not to invest in any such project to avoid any financial loss.

The sponsors of the Organic Farms have been warned to immediately stop the marketing of their unapproved and illegal housing scheme and contact RDA to get NOC and approval of the scheme as per law, otherwise, legal action will be taken against them.