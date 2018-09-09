CDA demolishes 4 marquees and food outlet

Islamabad : The Capital Development Authority (CDA) assisted by Islamabad administration and police on Saturday carried out a major operation against illegally raised buildings of wedding halls and an outlet of international food chain on right of way of Kashmir Highway.

The operation led by Member Estate CDA was participated by 350 personnel of enforcement wing and Islamabad Police during which four operational maurqees and a building of a food outlet in sectors G-12 and H-13 were razed and cease to exist.

Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Hamza Shafqaat was also present on the occasion. According to unconfirmed reports, a wedding ceremony was going on in one of maurqees when operation was launched there.

The raiding team also scuffled with staff and guests there. The sources said that one of wedding halls which was also demolished completely with the help of heavy machinery belonged to an ex parliamentarian of Pakistan People’s Party.

The operation which has been started on directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan to clear right of way Kashmir Highway will continue on Sunday on a larger scale. The civic body has also sought assistance of National Highway Authority to for purpose.

APP adds: Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has asked private scheme pilgrims to submit a detailed feedback about the quality of Haj arrangements by their respective Haj Group Organiser (HGO) to enable the ministry to judge HGOs performance.

An official of the ministry told APP that a detailed questionnaire has already been uploaded at website of the ministry www.hajjinfo.org.

The feedback would help improve future Haj arrangements.

The official said the questionnaire covers details about quality of residential facilities provided, Haj package, meal, transport and other facilities provided in Saudi Arabia by their respective HGOs. The facilities provided in Haji camps, quality of Haj training courses imparted before departure for Haj, behaviour of airport and flight crew and flight punctuality.

The performance guarantee amount deposited by each HGO before the Haj 2018, would be returned after receiving satisfactory performance report by their respective clients.

The ministry would start returning performance guarantee amount to respective HGOs after receiving no complaint.