Sun September 09, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Tough for overseas Pakistanis to provide $1,000 each for dams

Tough for overseas Pakistanis to provide $1,000 each for dams
The abandoned Article 27

The abandoned Article 27
History not to forgive if debt not paid back: CJP

History not to forgive if debt not paid back: CJP
PM Imran Khan’s sons visit Pakistan

PM Imran Khan’s sons visit Pakistan
Top baboos’ play role in furthering politicisation of bureaucracy

Top baboos’ play role in furthering politicisation of bureaucracy
Mamnoon completes term as president, Alvi takes oath today

Mamnoon completes term as president, Alvi takes oath today
Ready to form panel to probe ‘rigging’: Fawad

Ready to form panel to probe ‘rigging’: Fawad
PM to visit Karachi on Sept 16

PM to visit Karachi on Sept 16
PML-N govt gave CPEC, PTI hiked prices: Shahbaz

PML-N govt gave CPEC, PTI hiked prices: Shahbaz
Alibaba’s Jack Ma to unveil succession plan, remain chairman

Alibaba’s Jack Ma to unveil succession plan, remain chairman

Lahore

MA
Muhammad Anis
September 9, 2018

Share

Advertisement

CDA demolishes 4 marquees and food outlet

Islamabad : The Capital Development Authority (CDA) assisted by Islamabad administration and police on Saturday carried out a major operation against illegally raised buildings of wedding halls and an outlet of international food chain on right of way of Kashmir Highway.

The operation led by Member Estate CDA was participated by 350 personnel of enforcement wing and Islamabad Police during which four operational maurqees and a building of a food outlet in sectors G-12 and H-13 were razed and cease to exist.

Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Hamza Shafqaat was also present on the occasion. According to unconfirmed reports, a wedding ceremony was going on in one of maurqees when operation was launched there.

The raiding team also scuffled with staff and guests there. The sources said that one of wedding halls which was also demolished completely with the help of heavy machinery belonged to an ex parliamentarian of Pakistan People’s Party.

The operation which has been started on directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan to clear right of way Kashmir Highway will continue on Sunday on a larger scale. The civic body has also sought assistance of National Highway Authority to for purpose.

APP adds: Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has asked private scheme pilgrims to submit a detailed feedback about the quality of Haj arrangements by their respective Haj Group Organiser (HGO) to enable the ministry to judge HGOs performance.

An official of the ministry told APP that a detailed questionnaire has already been uploaded at website of the ministry www.hajjinfo.org.

The feedback would help improve future Haj arrangements.

The official said the questionnaire covers details about quality of residential facilities provided, Haj package, meal, transport and other facilities provided in Saudi Arabia by their respective HGOs. The facilities provided in Haji camps, quality of Haj training courses imparted before departure for Haj, behaviour of airport and flight crew and flight punctuality.

The performance guarantee amount deposited by each HGO before the Haj 2018, would be returned after receiving satisfactory performance report by their respective clients.

The ministry would start returning performance guarantee amount to respective HGOs after receiving no complaint.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Twinkle Khanna expresses displeasure on being called feminist ‘icon’

Twinkle Khanna expresses displeasure on being called feminist ‘icon’
Birthday boy Buttler puts England in command of India finale

Birthday boy Buttler puts England in command of India finale
Ariana Grande is getting blamed for ex-boyfriend Mac Miller's death

Ariana Grande is getting blamed for ex-boyfriend Mac Miller's death

Brief, angry confrontation in New York pits Nicki Minaj against Cardi B

Brief, angry confrontation in New York pits Nicki Minaj against Cardi B

Photos & Videos

Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma announces retirement

Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma announces retirement
Nicki Minaj gets assaulted by Cardi B at New York party

Nicki Minaj gets assaulted by Cardi B at New York party

Afridi reacts to 'Naswar video'

Afridi reacts to 'Naswar video'
Video gives glimpse into palatial PM House Imran decided not to use

Video gives glimpse into palatial PM House Imran decided not to use