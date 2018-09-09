Copper slips

Singapore : London copper slid with the market facing a second week of losses on concerns about demand, as a trade war between the United States and top metals consumer China intensifies.

Asian shares slipped to a 14-month trough as investors feared a new round of Sino-U.S. tariffs could come at any moment.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange eased 0.2 percent to $5,916 a tonne by 0309 GMT, while the most-traded copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange gained 0.4 percent to 47,790 yuan ($6,991.65) a tonne.

For the week, LME copper is down 1 percent while the market in Shanghai has given up 1.6 percent.

Copper has risen for the past two sessions. "Relatively positive economic data in Europe helped boost sentiment in the market," ANZ said in a report. "Copper threatened to break back above the key $6,000 a tonne level before some light selling emerged late in the session."