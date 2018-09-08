Trump destroys US credibility: Iranian FM

GENEVA: President Donald Trump destroys US credibility while Iran is working towards a political solution in Syria, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said in a Twitter post on Friday.

Zarif posted the message in the midst of a trilateral meeting between Iran, Russia and Turkey focused on a looming battle against militants in Idlib province in northwest Syria. "As @realDonaldTrump destroys US credibility & humiliates his 'allies' with "little games", we're delighted to engage with responsible powers today in Tehran to further move towards political solution in #Syria," Zarif wrote. "Agreed to work to end terrorism & avoid human suffering in #Idlib."