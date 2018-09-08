PHF crisis deepens as AHF distances itself

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) woes further deepened as Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) has distanced itself from the World Series event saying it comes directly under the international body.

According to reports some of the participating teams of the World Series event starting in Lahore from September 26-30 have refused to travel to Pakistan. Oman, Qatar and Sri Lanka federations have expressed their inability to travel to Pakistan on one pretext or the other. Apparently these federations have termed lack of finances as the reason for not travelling to Pakistan. However, it is believed that security was their prime concern as no assurance in real terms was extended to them. After teams’ refusal Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Kazakhstan are the three teams left to compete in the event that is important for setting up future line up for the mega international tournaments.

When The News approached AHF official at its headquarters in Lahore he said that the Asian body had nothing to do with the World Hockey Series as it directly comes under the International Hockey Federation (IHF).

“It is not the AHF but the FIH that is responsible for ensuring teams participation in the World Series event. I think for PHF it would be appropriate to approach directly to the international body.

We are there to plead PHF case, however the actual responsibility lies with the international body to ensure teams’ participation in the World Series.” PHF is under considerable pressure these days as back to back poor performances at international level have already demoralised officials to the extent that most of them have started making one excuse or the other for such a pathetic show. Following last finish in the Champions Trophy, the national outfit finished seventh in Commonwealth Games and fourth in Asian Games held recently in Jakarta (Indonesia).

Teams’ reluctance to travel to Pakistan for World Series is yet another blow to PHF management. It is yet to be seen as what measures the PHF would take to convince the FIH or respective federations to allow their teams travel to Pakistan for the event. Participation of three teams along with host country would only make World Series a non-event. It is worth mentioning here that all teams participating in the World series event to be held in Lahore are ranked outside 30.