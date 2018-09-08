Sat September 08, 2018
Islamabad

Our Correspondent
September 8, 2018

Workshop on heritage sharing, music expansion held

Islamabad : The Canadian High Commission in collaboration with the National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) on Friday held a workshop on 'sharing heritage and expanding the musical community' here.

The event was attended by Canadian High Commissioner Perry John Calderwood, Lok Virsa executive director Shahera Shahid, Canadian music group 'A Tribe Called Red' (ATCR) and Pakistani artists Indu Mitha, Araib Azhar and art lovers.

The Canadian and Pakistani musicians shared their experiences with the audience.

The Canadian envoy thanked Lok Virsa for hosting the seminar on Pakistan-Canada music and said it was really good to share culture of both countries as it would further strengthen relations between the two countries.

"The cultural promotion is playing very constructive role in development of societies. Young people are playing very important role in promotion of soft image of the nations," he said.

The envoy said the ATCR group represented both rich musical history that pre-dated the founding of Canada and our culture at its most modern.

Earlier, the Lok Virsa executive director welcomed the ATCR.

She said such interactions would promote cultural ties between the countries.

"The Lok Virsa is making efforts to promote the culture and arts of the country by organising various events. The Lok Virsa will continue its efforts to organise more such seminars with national and international musicians and artists," he said.

A representative of the ATCR said it was amazing experience to come here and share its experiences with Pakistan musicians and that his music group would like to collaborate with Pakistani musicians.

He also expressed the desire to collaborate with Pakistan musicians to produce fusion of music in future.

