UNDP launches project for youth empowerment

Islamabad : The United Nation development programme (UNDP) initiated a programme under the theme of Youth Empowerment for creating more and more jobs or economic reforms for youth.

According to the report provided by UNDP , the main purpose of the project is to expanding the formal sector, supporting entrepreneurship, building the human capital of youth and active labour market policies.

The report suggested that the gradual increase in labour force participation rates means added pressure on the labour market with increased demand for employment opportunities.

The report recommended that complete concentration on quality and not on creating enough jobs would be equally problematic while failure to produce additional employment opportunities could lead to 43 million people being unemployed by 2050.The incumbent government had announced ambitious initiative to create 10 million jobs every year while the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in its recent report had estimated requirements of some 1.3 million jobs every year for youth .