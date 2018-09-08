Sat September 08, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Pak Army has reversed Great Game: report

Pak Army has reversed Great Game: report
FBR collects Rs547 billion in tax on oil sales in FY2018

FBR collects Rs547 billion in tax on oil sales in FY2018
Carec to enhance Pakistan’s exports to China: ADB

Carec to enhance Pakistan’s exports to China: ADB
PM Imran Khan’s sons visit Pakistan

PM Imran Khan’s sons visit Pakistan
Prime Minister decides to include four more ministers in federal cabinet

Prime Minister decides to include four more ministers in federal cabinet

Ready to talk with India, says minister

Ready to talk with India, says minister
BJP accuses Navjot Sidhu of pleasing Pakistan PM at the cost of India

BJP accuses Navjot Sidhu of pleasing Pakistan PM at the cost of India
Karachi Mayor Waseem Akhtar's car snatched at gun-point in Defence

Karachi Mayor Waseem Akhtar's car snatched at gun-point in Defence

Shehbaz Sharif seeks parliamentary probe into alleged vote fraud, slams gas price hike

Shehbaz Sharif seeks parliamentary probe into alleged vote fraud, slams gas price hike
ECP releases schedule for KPK by-elections

ECP releases schedule for KPK by-elections

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
September 8, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Construction companies ordered to pay for using playgrounds

The Lahore High Court on Friday directed the construction companies to pay expenses for using playgrounds of Punjab University as well as of other educational institutions for the construction of mega projects of Lahore Metro Bus and Orange Line Metro Train project and warned them of confiscating their machinery if they failed to pay money.

Justice Ali Akbar Qureshi was hearing a petition challenging handing over of playgrounds of Punjab University and Government College University (GCU) to former Punjab government for construction of Orange Line Metro Train project in Lahore.

The court remarked that it would take a decision soon about sending the matter to National Accountability Bureau. PU’s counsel told the court that syndicate had declined to hand over land to former Punjab government but then vice-chancellor, Mujahid Kamran, dished out land without syndicate’s approval. To it, Justice Qureshi remarked mafia illegally occupied the properties of their choices with impunity while government officials played the role of facilitators instead of stopping them. He regretted that former DG LDA Ahad Cheema and Mujahid Kamran played havoc with law after LDA’s chief engineer informed the court that both officials entered into all agreements regarding PU land. Justice Qureshi said he respected Mujahid Kamran as a teacher but he crossed all limits in violation of law. They both misused their powers.

LDA officials told the court that PU playground would be restored to its original form in 20 days. The court adjourned the hearing until September 10.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Twinkle Khanna expresses displeasure on being called feminist ‘icon’

Twinkle Khanna expresses displeasure on being called feminist ‘icon’
Buttler underlines Test class with England rescue act

Buttler underlines Test class with England rescue act
Ariana Grande is getting blamed for ex-boyfriend Mac Miller's death

Ariana Grande is getting blamed for ex-boyfriend Mac Miller's death

Nicki Minaj gets assaulted by Cardi B at New York party

Nicki Minaj gets assaulted by Cardi B at New York party

Photos & Videos

Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma announces retirement

Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma announces retirement
Nicki Minaj gets assaulted by Cardi B at New York party

Nicki Minaj gets assaulted by Cardi B at New York party

Afridi reacts to 'Naswar video'

Afridi reacts to 'Naswar video'
Video gives glimpse into palatial PM House Imran decided not to use

Video gives glimpse into palatial PM House Imran decided not to use