Construction companies ordered to pay for using playgrounds

The Lahore High Court on Friday directed the construction companies to pay expenses for using playgrounds of Punjab University as well as of other educational institutions for the construction of mega projects of Lahore Metro Bus and Orange Line Metro Train project and warned them of confiscating their machinery if they failed to pay money.

Justice Ali Akbar Qureshi was hearing a petition challenging handing over of playgrounds of Punjab University and Government College University (GCU) to former Punjab government for construction of Orange Line Metro Train project in Lahore.

The court remarked that it would take a decision soon about sending the matter to National Accountability Bureau. PU’s counsel told the court that syndicate had declined to hand over land to former Punjab government but then vice-chancellor, Mujahid Kamran, dished out land without syndicate’s approval. To it, Justice Qureshi remarked mafia illegally occupied the properties of their choices with impunity while government officials played the role of facilitators instead of stopping them. He regretted that former DG LDA Ahad Cheema and Mujahid Kamran played havoc with law after LDA’s chief engineer informed the court that both officials entered into all agreements regarding PU land. Justice Qureshi said he respected Mujahid Kamran as a teacher but he crossed all limits in violation of law. They both misused their powers.

LDA officials told the court that PU playground would be restored to its original form in 20 days. The court adjourned the hearing until September 10.