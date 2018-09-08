Call for independent foreign policy

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami Secretary General Liaqat Baloch has said the US was nobody’s friend and the visit of the US Secretary of State had exposed the real face of the super power.

Addressing a youth function in connection with the Defense Day on Friday, he said low protocol to the visiting US officials won’t help the situation, and it was time to evolve a strong and independent foreign policy on the basis of national dignity, self reliance and straight-forwardness which would secure the future of the homeland. He demanded Prime Minister Imran Khan that a joint session of the parliament be convened to work out a strategy against the conspiracies of the US, India-Israel trio and prepare a national charter determining national priorities. Liaqat Baloch said the country today was passing through economic and ideological crisis besides internal conflicts. He said the US, India and Israel were on the same page against Pakistan. He said India’s animosity towards Pakistan was at peak as it was perpetrating untold atrocities on the Kashmiris and blocking Pakistan’s share of river water to turn the country in to a desert. He said the nation needed to revive the spirit of September 6, 1965 to meet the challenges.