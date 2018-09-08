Tree plantation CS Punjab plants sapling

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Secretary Akbar Durrani on Friday planted a sapling in Lahore Museum as part of the ongoing tree plantation campaign in the province.

The Punjab government has set a target of planting 30 million saplings in three months. Speaking on the occasion, the chief secretary said that the campaign was aimed at promoting plantation and citizens should take part in the activity with zeal to make it a success. He opined that controlling environment pollution was a service to humanity; tree plantation was imperative to control growing environmental pollution. "There is a need to work on emergency basis to protect environment, he added. He also underlined the need for launching a community mobilization and awareness campaign for controlling air pollution and benefits of tree plantation.