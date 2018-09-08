Circular barring service termination fake: PMO

ISLAMABAD: The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) on Friday termed "fake and misleading" a circular purportedly originated from the PM's Office that advised the government bodies not to terminate the services of any employee. "It is clarified for public information that a circular bearing number

FPM(Cir)/2134/ DS(G)/2018 dated 28 August 2018 purportedly originating from the Prime Minister’s Office regarding termination/retention of employees is fake and misleading," a statement issued by the PM's Office said.

The statement said that relevant authorities had been directed by the Prime Minister’s Office to probe into the matter and to take action against the responsible as per law. "The general public is also requested not to lend credence to such fictitious and misleading communications," the statement added.

The fake circular had gone viral at the social media saying "Pursuant to special instructions from competent authority, it is hereby advised not to terminate the services of any employee, serving in subordinate staff/junior cadre on regular/contract/adhoc basis, on any grounds including disciplinary action till further order. Not applicable to superanuation and sub-judice case". —APP

NEW DELHI: Former Indian cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu on Friday welcomed Pakistan's decision to open the Kartarpur corridor for Sikh pilgrims in November, according to Geo News report. I have "no words to thank" Prime Minister Imran Khan, the former cricketer said, according to NDTV.

"They [Pakistan] are ready to open the corridor of Kartarpur Sahib on the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Ji. There can be no bigger happiness than this for the people of Punjab," Sidhu said.

The former cricketer, who recently visited Pakistan to attend PM Imran's oath-taking ceremony, also urged the Indian government to reciprocate to Pakistan's gesture. "I plead to the Indian prime minister and the External Affairs Ministry that if they have made an effort, you should also make an effort," he said.

This "is not the time for religion-based politics", Sidhu asserted. "This is the message from Pakistan to the whole world. Don't think that anyone can oppose this noble gesture," he added.

Earlier today, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry announced Pakistan will soon open the Kartar Singh border for Sikh pilgrims and allow them to visit Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur without having to obtain a visa.