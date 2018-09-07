CAA launches tree plantation

PESHAWAR: The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on Thursday launched a tree plantation campaign to contribute to the national tree plantation drive.

Chief Operating Officer CAA Bacha Khan International Airport (BKIA) Obaidur Rehman Abbasi inaugurated the campaign by planting a sapling at the airport.

Other officials of the CAA, officials and representatives of private airlines, Airport Security Force (ASF) and other agencies were also present.

Obaidur Rehman Abbasi said that the tree plantation campaign was launched in line with the federal government initiative to plant 10 billion trees across the country.

He said that tree plantation was simultaneously launched at Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan, Saidu Sharif in Swat, Chitral airports and Parachinar airport in Kurram tribal district.

He said that 10,000 saplings would be planted on the land of CAA across the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the drive. The official said that planting tree was a national duty.