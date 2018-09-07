‘Contest a great initiative to train students in ever-growing world of IT’

Islamabad : Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood on Thursday lauded the Pakistani students who earned distinction in the Huawei ICT Competition 2017 by clinching second and third positions in various categories.

“This is a source of satisfaction to see our students excelling globally,” he remarked while addressing the opening ceremony of third Huawei ICT Competition held at the Higher Education Commission (HEC) on Thursday.

Chairman, HEC Dr. Tariq Banuri, Executive Director, HEC Dr. Arshad Ali, Ambassador of People’s Republic of China to Pakistan Yao Jing, Vice President of Public Affairs and Communications, Huawei, Middle East Space Lee, CEO, Huawei, Pakistan Chilin Chun, and a large number of Vice Chancellors, students and ICT professionals attended the ceremony.

Mahmood said that Pakistan is blessed with a huge amount of talent and it is our job to turn this talent into opportunities for the country’s development. He appreciated the HEC for its endevours to promote ICT in the country and thanked Huawei for sponsoring the competition.

The minister regretted that 25 million children are out of school in Pakistan which is a great challenge to deal with for the Government. He stressed the need for leading the educational system of Pakistan towards having a single primary school leaving certificate and a common curriculum across the country.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Banuri appreciated Huawei support for extending the latest technologies to the education sector and extending cooperation to HEC in making different projects including Pakistan Education and Research Network (PERN) and Cloud Data Centre a success. He hoped that other institutions and organisations will replicate the efforts of Huawei for technological development in Pakistan.

He opined that acquiring education is no longer a simple practice, as the technological advancement has made it complex. He added that such competitions are part of educational agenda and education is all about stimulating curiosity for solutions to impending problems. He urged the students to take part in Huawei ICT Competition and work hard for distinction at the global level. He said that China is a trusted friend, adding that the friendship will see new heights in the years to come.

Ambassador Jing said that Pakistan China is keen to work with the new Pakistani Government and continue to be a strong friend and partner in China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). He said that Pakistan is a talented nation consisting of 60 per cent youth. He added that the future of Pakistan depends on the performance of young Pakistani students. He observed that the Pakistani government is committed to the country’s developing in terms of education, health and social well-being.

Jing recognised the unbeatable talent of the youth in Pakistan. He appreciated Huawei and HEC saying “ICT competition is a great initiative to train students in this ever growing IT world.”

The ceremony was also addressed by Space Lee, Chilin Chun and other notables. The ceremony aimed at inviting colleges and universities for the promotion of ICT industry technology certification, and development of local ICT industry talent and ecosystem.