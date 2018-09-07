Fri September 07, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Atif Mian asked to step down from Economic Advisory Council

Atif Mian asked to step down from Economic Advisory Council
Pakistan has capacity to store water for 36 days

Pakistan has capacity to store water for 36 days
Role of opposition in democracy

Role of opposition in democracy
Gay rights across the globe: death penalty to marriage

Gay rights across the globe: death penalty to marriage
US will equip India to contain China

US will equip India to contain China
Governor Balochistan Muhammad Khan Achakzai resigns

Governor Balochistan Muhammad Khan Achakzai resigns
Khatm-e-Nabuwat judgment: Non implementation causing controversies, divisions

Khatm-e-Nabuwat judgment: Non implementation causing controversies, divisions
SC forms six-member JIT to probe money laundering case

SC forms six-member JIT to probe money laundering case
PM Imran Khan holds back tears as nation remembers fallen heroes

PM Imran Khan holds back tears as nation remembers fallen heroes

Farooq Sattar says he’s consulting close aides over joining PTI

Farooq Sattar says he’s consulting close aides over joining PTI

Lahore

SA
Shahab Ansari
September 7, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Musical show pays tributes to heroes of 1965 war

LAHORE: As a part of the heartfelt gratitude and a mark of respect, the entire nation is paying homage to the martyrs and the Ghazis of 1965 war who saved millions of lives of their Pakistani brothers, sisters and kids by sacrificing their lives, in every nook and corner of the country, the Lahore Arts Council organised a special musical programme to pay tributes to the heroes of 1965 war.

The Lahore Arts Council, led by its Chairman and veteran artist Tauqeer Nasir, its Executive Director Atta Muhammad Khan, a poet and an intellectual, who is also taking caring of the Women Development Department as its secretary, and supervised by its Director Zulfiqar Zulfi, took the special initiative to highlight the sacrifices and patriotism of our brave soldiers and officers who laid their lives while protecting the lives of the people of Pakistan during the 1965 war.

Lahore Arts Council chairman, executive director, high officials, staff and general public, who attended the special event, lit candles in front of the Alhamra Arts Council to pay tributes to the brave soldiers and officers.

A special musical programme titled 'Ae Puttr Hutaan tey nyi mildey' was organised by the Lahore arts Council in the lush green lawn of Alhamra Arts Council on Thursday evening. Renowned singers including Taranum Naz, Anwer Rafi, Imran Shaukat Ali (son of Shaukat Ali), Riaz Nadeem and others sang national songs.

A stage play, part of the on-going 11-day-long theatre festival at Alhamra Arts Council, was also dedicated to Shuhda and Ghazis of 1965 war. A large number of families enjoyed the grand event.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Bradburn leaves Scotland to become Pakistan's fielding coach

Bradburn leaves Scotland to become Pakistan's fielding coach
Watch: Trump fails to pronounce 'anonymous' as he flays NYT over 'resistance essay'

Watch: Trump fails to pronounce 'anonymous' as he flays NYT over 'resistance essay'
Oscar organizers retreat on 'popular film' category after backlash

Oscar organizers retreat on 'popular film' category after backlash
Priyanka Chopra, A.R. Rehman to perform in India at Bryan Adams concert

Priyanka Chopra, A.R. Rehman to perform in India at Bryan Adams concert

Photos & Videos

Afridi's 'Naswar' video goes viral

Afridi's 'Naswar' video goes viral
Watch: Trump fails to pronounce 'anonymous' as he flays NYT over 'resistance essay'

Watch: Trump fails to pronounce 'anonymous' as he flays NYT over 'resistance essay'
Shireen Mazari plans on action against woman accused of abusing underage maid

Shireen Mazari plans on action against woman accused of abusing underage maid
Video gives glimpse into palatial PM House Imran decided not to use

Video gives glimpse into palatial PM House Imran decided not to use