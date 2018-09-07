Musical show pays tributes to heroes of 1965 war

LAHORE: As a part of the heartfelt gratitude and a mark of respect, the entire nation is paying homage to the martyrs and the Ghazis of 1965 war who saved millions of lives of their Pakistani brothers, sisters and kids by sacrificing their lives, in every nook and corner of the country, the Lahore Arts Council organised a special musical programme to pay tributes to the heroes of 1965 war.

The Lahore Arts Council, led by its Chairman and veteran artist Tauqeer Nasir, its Executive Director Atta Muhammad Khan, a poet and an intellectual, who is also taking caring of the Women Development Department as its secretary, and supervised by its Director Zulfiqar Zulfi, took the special initiative to highlight the sacrifices and patriotism of our brave soldiers and officers who laid their lives while protecting the lives of the people of Pakistan during the 1965 war.

Lahore Arts Council chairman, executive director, high officials, staff and general public, who attended the special event, lit candles in front of the Alhamra Arts Council to pay tributes to the brave soldiers and officers.

A special musical programme titled 'Ae Puttr Hutaan tey nyi mildey' was organised by the Lahore arts Council in the lush green lawn of Alhamra Arts Council on Thursday evening. Renowned singers including Taranum Naz, Anwer Rafi, Imran Shaukat Ali (son of Shaukat Ali), Riaz Nadeem and others sang national songs.

A stage play, part of the on-going 11-day-long theatre festival at Alhamra Arts Council, was also dedicated to Shuhda and Ghazis of 1965 war. A large number of families enjoyed the grand event.