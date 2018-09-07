Fri September 07, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Atif Mian asked to step down from Economic Advisory Council

Atif Mian asked to step down from Economic Advisory Council
Pakistan has capacity to store water for 36 days

Pakistan has capacity to store water for 36 days
Role of opposition in democracy

Role of opposition in democracy
Gay rights across the globe: death penalty to marriage

Gay rights across the globe: death penalty to marriage
US will equip India to contain China

US will equip India to contain China
Governor Balochistan Muhammad Khan Achakzai resigns

Governor Balochistan Muhammad Khan Achakzai resigns
Khatm-e-Nabuwat judgment: Non implementation causing controversies, divisions

Khatm-e-Nabuwat judgment: Non implementation causing controversies, divisions
SC forms six-member JIT to probe money laundering case

SC forms six-member JIT to probe money laundering case
PM Imran Khan holds back tears as nation remembers fallen heroes

PM Imran Khan holds back tears as nation remembers fallen heroes

Farooq Sattar says he’s consulting close aides over joining PTI

Farooq Sattar says he’s consulting close aides over joining PTI

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
September 7, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Governor lauds NAB for initiating steps against looters of national wealth

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail said on Thursday that all the steps initiated by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against people who had plundered national wealth were highly praiseworthy.

He stated this as he met at the Governor House NAB Director General in Karachi Mohammad Altaf Bawany. Ismail said that misappropriation of funds related to the public exchequer caused several social evils in the society. Financial corruption, bribery and nepotism had emerged as the cancerous ailments for the society, he added.

He said that the present government had the fullest resolve to safeguard the money related to the public exchequer. The governor said the government had been striving hard to establish a welfare society in accordance with the constitution and the law of the land, which would also be free from the socio-economic menaces of bribery, financial corruption and nepotism. He said that all these efforts were being made while considering them as the foremost priority of the government.

He added that the government had been desirous to witness a pro-active role to be performed by NAB and similar other state agencies for preventing financial embezzlement, corruption, wasteful expenditure and misuse of the government authority.

He said that decisions and steps by the relevant state authorities should be taken on a most independent, just, transparent and autonomous basis in order to prevent instances of misappropriation and embezzlement of the government funds.

For this cause, he said, the government would continue to provide utmost support to all the relevant agencies. The governor said that public wealth was like the trust of people of Pakistan and dishonesty regarding usage of this wealth could never be tolerated by the government.

The NAB official briefed the governor about the performance of the accountability agency’s chapter in the city and also informed him about the steps initiated by NAB on an independent basis to recover looted national wealth and to prevent corrupt practices in the government departments.

The meeting also took into consideration other steps of NAB against corruption, embezzlement of public funds, nepotism, financial crimes and misuse of the official authority.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Bradburn leaves Scotland to become Pakistan's fielding coach

Bradburn leaves Scotland to become Pakistan's fielding coach
Watch: Trump fails to pronounce 'anonymous' as he flays NYT over 'resistance essay'

Watch: Trump fails to pronounce 'anonymous' as he flays NYT over 'resistance essay'
Oscar organizers retreat on 'popular film' category after backlash

Oscar organizers retreat on 'popular film' category after backlash
Priyanka Chopra, A.R. Rehman to perform in India at Bryan Adams concert

Priyanka Chopra, A.R. Rehman to perform in India at Bryan Adams concert

Photos & Videos

Afridi's 'Naswar' video goes viral

Afridi's 'Naswar' video goes viral
Watch: Trump fails to pronounce 'anonymous' as he flays NYT over 'resistance essay'

Watch: Trump fails to pronounce 'anonymous' as he flays NYT over 'resistance essay'
Shireen Mazari plans on action against woman accused of abusing underage maid

Shireen Mazari plans on action against woman accused of abusing underage maid
Video gives glimpse into palatial PM House Imran decided not to use

Video gives glimpse into palatial PM House Imran decided not to use