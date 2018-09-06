Thu September 06, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
NAB launches inquiry against defence minister

NAB launches inquiry against defence minister
School for thought

School for thought
A people’s history

A people’s history
Delivery challenges

Delivery challenges
'A sportsman always is an optimist', says Imran Khan in meeting with Pompeo

'A sportsman always is an optimist', says Imran Khan in meeting with Pompeo
PTI govt abolishes KP Ehtesab Commission

PTI govt abolishes KP Ehtesab Commission
Major Wasif Hussain: Man who fought valiantly against 400 terrorists

Major Wasif Hussain: Man who fought valiantly against 400 terrorists
Top Punjab official tells sub-ordinates not to blow whistle

Top Punjab official tells sub-ordinates not to blow whistle
Pakistan could be world’s 5th largest 'nuclear weapon state' by 2025

Pakistan could be world’s 5th largest 'nuclear weapon state' by 2025
Farooq Sattar says he’s consulting close aides over joining PTI

Farooq Sattar says he’s consulting close aides over joining PTI

National

BR
Bureau report
September 6, 2018

Share

Advertisement

PHC adjourns BRT probe case till October 4

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Wednesday adjourned the case related to probe in the Peshawar Bus Rapid Transit project till October 4 after receiving an order of the Supreme Court suspending the order of high court restraining the NAB from probing the BRT project till final decision.

A two-member bench comprising Chief Justice Waqar Ahmad Seth and Justice Musarrat Hilali adjourned the case when the additional advocate general produced the Supreme Court order about suspension of the high court order about the NAB inquiry into the BRT project.

The law officer also requested the court to adjourn the case till a decision of the apex court in the case.

When the bench took up the case for a hearing, NAB’s prosecutor Azim Dad Khan submitted the NAB’s preliminary inquiry report in the BRT before the bench. However, due to suspension of the high court order by the SC and NAB’s prosecutor request, the court did not open the inquiry report.

Questioning transparency in the matters of the Peshawar Bus Rapid Transit project, the PHC on July 17 directed the NAB to probe the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project being built in the provincial capital for possible irregularities.

“The operation of the impugned judgment of the PHC shall remain suspended,” ordered Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar while heading a three-judge bench on Tuesday.

The larger bench issued the stay order in a petition filed by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government and the Peshawar Development Authority (PDA), filed through senior lawyers of Supreme Court Makhdoom Ali Khan and Syed Rafaqat Husain Shah, against an order passed by the Peshawar High Court (PHC).

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Sindh Governor House to be opened for public from tomorrow

Sindh Governor House to be opened for public from tomorrow
Dilip Kumar suffering from mild pneumonia, wife Saira Banu updates

Dilip Kumar suffering from mild pneumonia, wife Saira Banu updates
Meera defends Ali Saleem, says he's innocent

Meera defends Ali Saleem, says he's innocent

Shahid Kapoor, wife Mira blessed with a baby boy

Shahid Kapoor, wife Mira blessed with a baby boy

Photos & Videos

Shahid Kapoor, wife Mira blessed with a baby boy

Shahid Kapoor, wife Mira blessed with a baby boy
'Pakistan's tree revolution' becomes global inspiration

'Pakistan's tree revolution' becomes global inspiration

Mahira Khan's heart-warming visit to an Afghan refugee camp

Mahira Khan's heart-warming visit to an Afghan refugee camp
Juhi Chawla goes shopping in Karachi

Juhi Chawla goes shopping in Karachi