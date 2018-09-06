Schoolteacher commits suicide in Chitral

CHITRAL: Another man committed a suicide in Bashqir village in Lotkoh valley of the Chitral district on Wednesday, sources said.

Muhammad Qasim, a head teacher at a government primary school, ended his life by hanging, according to locals. However, the police officials said they were investigating the incident. “We are investigating the incident and nothing can be said at this moment,” said a police official.

The growing incidents of suicide over the years have triggered concerns but no tangible steps have been taken thus far to reach the cause of such unfortunate occurrences. Though the KP government has announced to form a four-member body to dig out the reasons behind the rising incidents of suicide, the people see no prompt initiatives from it. According to reports, about 46 persons have committed suicide in different parts of the otherwise peaceful district this year.