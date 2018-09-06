Zaheer greets Mani

LAHORE: Head of Sports Board Punjab (SBP) Cricket Coaching Academies and ICC’s former President Zaheer Abbas has congratulated Ehsan Mani on his unopposed election as Chairman of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). In his greeting message on Wednesday, legendary cricketer Zaheer Abbas expressed his hope that Ehsan Mani, who served as ICC President from 2003 to 2006, will do maximum efforts for the return of international cricket in Pakistan. “Several international cricket teams like Sri Lanka, West Indies, Zimbabwe and Kenya have visited Pakistan in recent years and now the circumstances have improved to a great extent and we are quite hopeful that Mani will be able to convince the major cricketing nations to tour Pakistan,” he added. Zaheer Abbas, who is popularly known as Asian Bradman, said Mani has vast experience of international cricket administration. “I’m sure Mani will run the PCB affairs professionally and skillfully and it’s expected that the game of cricket will grow in the country in true sense,” he expressed his hope.