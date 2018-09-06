COAS pays tribute to martyrs and their families

RAWALPINDI: COAS Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa paid rich tribute to the martyrs and their families who have given countless sacrifices for safeguarding the country, Geo News reported.

“The death of a martyr is the life of the nation. Salute to the martyrs of Pakistan and their families,” the army chief said in a message released Wednesday on social media by the Inter-Services Public Relations. The ISPR also released a promotional video on twitter along with the army chief’s message. The army chief’s message came a day before Pakistan observes Defence Day on September 6 to mark the 53rd anniversary of the 1965 war with India and the sacrifices of the Pakistan armed forces who fought valiantly to defend the homeland.

On September 6, 1965, Indian forces violated the international border and attacked Pakistan at midnight. The enemy had code-named the operation ‘Riddle 11’. At such a critical time, a limited contingent of the Pakistan Army intercepted the enemy advance at Bambanwala Ravi Bedian (BRB) Canal. This was the same BRB canal where Major Raja Aziz Bhatti embraced martyrdom among many others while defending the motherland.