Mahvish bags Twin City ladies crown

ISLAMABAD: Mahvish Chishti beat Mahnoor Sohail 6-0, 6-0 to win the ladies’ singles title in the Twin City NBP Tennis Championships at the Islamabad Tennis Complex courts Tuesday.

Mahvish completely dominated the final.

Jibranul Haq and Musa Chaudhry made it to the final of the men’s singles event.

Jibran beat Yaseen Abbasi 7-5, 7-5 while Musa won in a super tie-break against Khursheed Abbasi 4-6, 6-3(10-8).

The final of the men’s single will be played today (Wednesday).

Results: Ladies’ singles final: Mahvish Chishti bt Mahnoor Sohail 6-0, 6-0.

Under-10 boys singles: Haziq Asim bt Ammar Masood 4-0, 4-0.

Under-10 girls’ final: Fatima Zara Gul bt Pareez Sohaib 4-2, 4-1.

Men’s doubles semi-finals: Jibranul Haq/Yaseen Abbassi bt Musa Chaudhry/Zalan Khan 6-1, 6-0; Col Shahid/Usman Ejaz bt Moin Uddin Shah/Bolund Sohail 6-3, 6-2.

Men’s singles quarter-final: Jibranul Haq bt Waqas Baig 6-2, 6-2; Yaseen Abbasi bt Subhan Bin Salik 7-5, 7-5.

Men’s singles semi-finals: Jibranul Haq bt Yaseen Abbassi 7-5, 7-5; Musa Chaudhry bt Khursheed Abbassi 4-6, 6-3 (10-8).