Wed September 05, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
September 5, 2018

Siraj slams West’s bias against Muslim women

LAHORE: As the Muslim world has celebrated International Hijab Day, JI ameer Senator Sirajul Haq has criticised the West’s hatred and bias towards religious freedom and choice of Muslim women, saying the West negated its tall claim of being the champion of women rights.

In a telephonic conversation with the President of International Muslim Women Union (IMWU), Dr Samiha Raheel Qazi, on the occasion of international Hijab Day, Sirajul Haq said the West was becoming a showcase of intensifying racism, fascism, hatred and narrow mindedness towards Muslims. He said Muslim women had rendered huge sacrifices to secure their right of Hijab but the West was denying this right to the Muslim women. Girl students wearing Hijab and scarf were being expelled from schools and colleges. On the other hand, the people ridiculing Islamic signs and symbols were being honoured. JI ameer lauded the efforts of IMWU for the promotion of Hijab as it had created awareness about Hijab all over the world. He said the International Hijab Day on September 4 reminded one of the minor girl who embraced martyrdom in a German court and of the Turkish lady who lost her citizenship and membership of the parliament for the same cause. Sirajul Haq said that Pakistan was an Islamic country and a Muslim society and there was need to provide an Islamic environment to the women wherein they could lead their lives in accordance with Deen and ideology as this was also the demand of the constitution of the country.

Comments

