Wed September 05, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Pakistan’s interests will remain supreme, Qureshi tells Pompeo

Pakistan’s interests will remain supreme, Qureshi tells Pompeo
Strained ties

Strained ties
Learning from China

Learning from China
Presidential election

Presidential election
Arif Alvi's father was first Indian prime minister's dentist

Arif Alvi's father was first Indian prime minister's dentist
PTI MNA ‘wants’ posting of his favourite officials: Rajanpur DC

PTI MNA ‘wants’ posting of his favourite officials: Rajanpur DC
Miftah Ismail defends PML-N's economic policies

Miftah Ismail defends PML-N's economic policies
Pakistan summons Indian diplomat to protest martyrdom of civilian along LoC

Pakistan summons Indian diplomat to protest martyrdom of civilian along LoC
Atif R. Mian's appointment: Moment of truth for Imran Khan

Atif R. Mian's appointment: Moment of truth for Imran Khan

Pakistan’s third LNG terminal expected to rack up $5bln in annual turnover

Pakistan’s third LNG terminal expected to rack up $5bln in annual turnover

Peshawar

AA
Akhtar Amin
September 5, 2018

Share

Advertisement

PHC stays tuition fee collection for summer vacation

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Tuesday issued stay order on the collection of the annual fee, transportation fee in summer vacation and increase in tuition fee by the private educational institutions till the regulations are formulated by the Private Schools Regulatory Authority.

A division bench comprising Justice Syed Afsar Shah and Justice Ikramullah Khan issued the stay order on the collection of 100 percent tuition fee during summer vacation. It directed the schools to collect only 50 percent fee from students.

The court directed the private educational institutions to allow 50 percent sibling concession on the basis of kinship instead of 20 percent.

The bench issued the stay order till September 11, the next date of hearing.

The bench also issued a notice to respondents including KP government through chief secretary, secretary Education Department, Private Schools Regulatory Authority, Education Services Private Limited and Private Education Network in the case.

The court issued the orders in the amended writ petition filed by Peshawar Bar Association, All Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Parents Association through its president Zahidullah Zahid and a lawyer Sanaullah.

A panel of lawyers including Zahidullah, Khushnood Amjad, Sanaullah, Taimur and Asfandyar appeared in the case.

The amended writ petition was filed in the high court against increase in fee, tuition fee, full fee and transportation charges in summer vacation, only 20 percent sibling concession and other extra charges by the private educational institutions in the province after the Supreme Court remanded the case again to Peshawar High Court for fresh order and set aside the earlier decision.

About the facts of the case, it was stated in the petition that providing free primary and secondary education is the constitutional and statutory obligation of state but unfortunately the public sector education is ignored purposely to pave way for private educational sector, which is minting money by making the education a commercial entity and commodity while exploiting parents and the students.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

‘Salaam hai tum ko mulk k rakhwalon’: A beautiful tribute to PAF martrys

‘Salaam hai tum ko mulk k rakhwalon’: A beautiful tribute to PAF martrys
Juhi Chawla goes shopping in Karachi

Juhi Chawla goes shopping in Karachi
Ranveer Singh calls out citizen for rash driving who claimed actor abused him

Ranveer Singh calls out citizen for rash driving who claimed actor abused him
Director who signed Mahira for 'Raees' criticises Indian ban on Pakistani artists

Director who signed Mahira for 'Raees' criticises Indian ban on Pakistani artists

Photos & Videos

Juhi Chawla goes shopping in Karachi

Juhi Chawla goes shopping in Karachi
Owe my success to Salman Khan, his father Salim: Shah Rukh Khan

Owe my success to Salman Khan, his father Salim: Shah Rukh Khan
Ranveer Singh calls out citizen for rash driving who claimed actor abused him

Ranveer Singh calls out citizen for rash driving who claimed actor abused him
‘Salaam hai tum ko mulk k rakhwalon’: A beautiful tribute to PAF martrys

‘Salaam hai tum ko mulk k rakhwalon’: A beautiful tribute to PAF martrys