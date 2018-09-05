Cop killed in Chitral road accident

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
CHITRAL: A police inspector and circle in-charge of the police investigation wing was killed when his vehicle plunged into a ravine in Bilphok village in Lotkoh tehsil on Tuesday. The police sources said that Sultan Baig, 58, was on his way to his native Karimabad village when his jeep fell into a gorge. His niece sustained injuries in the accident.
