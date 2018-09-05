Cop killed in Chitral road accident

CHITRAL: A police inspector and circle in-charge of the police investigation wing was killed when his vehicle plunged into a ravine in Bilphok village in Lotkoh tehsil on Tuesday. The police sources said that Sultan Baig, 58, was on his way to his native Karimabad village when his jeep fell into a gorge. His niece sustained injuries in the accident.