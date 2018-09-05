‘Chinese consulate to help PKLI train staff’

LAHORE: A delegation from Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute and Research Centre visited the consulate of People's Republic of China in Lahore on Tuesday to meet Consul General Mr. Long Dingbin.

According to a press release issued here, the consul general warmly received the PKLI team led by its President and CEO Prof Dr Saeed Akhter. During the meeting, both sides discussed the matters of mutual interest and explored avenues of future collaborations. Long Dingbin spoke about the consulate’s role as a bridge between China and Pakistan’s relationship. He said that the consulate in Lahore was supporting health sector in the province of Punjab and would extend help to PKLI in training of staff, including nursing and paramedics.

The consul general stated that Pakistan and China both had similar health challenges. He added that the consulate would support PKLI’s work groups to visit to China to collaborate in the areas of training, education and research.

Prof Dr Saeed Akhter mentioned that there was a heavy prevalence of hepatitis in both Pakistan and China so the hospital would keep working with the Chinese consulate to eliminate the deadly disease. The consul general also invited Dr Saeed to the Chinese Independence Day ceremony to be held later this month.