Wild interchange

It is a delight travelling on the recently completed Koraal Interchange on the Islamabad Expressway. All the four loops as well as the interchange leading to the Gulberg Greens and Airport Housing Society have been beautifully maintained and taken care of that one wishes to stop and take a few minutes admiring the trimmed bushes and the flower beds. Now come to the Faizabad Interchange, which incidentally was the first to be built in Islamabad and which is being ignored by the CDA. Wild bushes and Cannabis plants have grown all over and the grass has not been mowed for quite a while now. This interchange is the gateway to the capital and it, while being in shambles, gives an unpleasant look about the much-trumpeted ‘Beautiful Islamabad’. It appears that the CDA is sleeping while the monsoon rains coupled with the humid weather have given fillip to the wild growth of Cannabis all over Islamabad. It is hoped that the mayor of Islamabad and the chairman of the CDA will take notice of the issue and do something about it.

A Qadir Haye

Islamabad