Power cuts protested in Wazirristan

MIRANSHAH: The residents of various areas in North Waziristan tribal district on Monday took out protest rally against the Tribal Areas Electric Supply Company (Tesco) for carrying out prolonged and unannounced power outages.

The protesters were carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans against the Tesco officials.Chanting slogans, the protesters walked through various roads and gathered at the Miranshah Press Club where they the blocked the road to traffic for some time.

Speaking on the occasion, they said carrying out hours-long loadshedding was an injustice with the dwellers of the area. The protracted power cuts had also caused an acute water shortage in mosques, they said.

They asked the Tesco officials and the government to reduce duration of the power outages or else a protest campaign would be launched.