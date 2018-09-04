LDBA to observe Alzheimer’s Day

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Lahore Division Basketball Association (LDBA) will be observing the World Alzheimer’s Day with a Basketball Match on September 5 at Kinnaird College.
According to Maudood Jafri, September is observed internationally as World Alzheimer’s Month and in this context, Alzheimer’s Pakistan in collaboration with Pakistan Basketball Federation is organizing a Basketball Match on Wednesday at 2:00 pm at Kinnaird College University.
