LDBA to observe Alzheimer’s Day

LAHORE: Lahore Division Basketball Association (LDBA) will be observing the World Alzheimer’s Day with a Basketball Match on September 5 at Kinnaird College.

According to Maudood Jafri, September is observed internationally as World Alzheimer’s Month and in this context, Alzheimer’s Pakistan in collaboration with Pakistan Basketball Federation is organizing a Basketball Match on Wednesday at 2:00 pm at Kinnaird College University.