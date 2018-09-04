Security measures for Sukkur Division reviewed

SUKKUR: The Commissioner of Sukkur Division, Manzoor Ali Shaikh, presided over a meeting of ulema, local bodies, district management and law enforcement officers to review the security arrangements during the Muharram-Ul-Haram. He advised the Ulema to help maintain tolerance and brotherhood in the light of the supreme sacrifice, while staying clear of inciting any differences. The commissioners directed the Ulema and the officers of the law enforcement agencies to ensure strict implementation of the National Action Plan and the security contingency plans. He also directed the security and intelligence officers to maintain vigilance against offenders, suspects and those identified under the Fourth Schedule. Addressing the meeting, the SSP Sukkur, Syed Asad Raza, said strict implementation of the National Action Plan would be ensured. He said the guidelines of the Loudspeaker Act and the timings fixed for Muharram processions and Majalis would also be strictly enforced to prevent any untoward incident.