Tue September 04, 2018
PTI’s Arif Alvi elected 13th President of Pakistan

Pakistani civilian martyred in unprovoked Indian firing at LoC

Who is Dr Arif Alvi?

Public debt: boon or bane? - Part II

Fawad Chaudhry defends Atif R Mian's appointment as economic advisor

Laws to curb money laundering to be amended

Ehsan Mani elected PCB chairman unopposed

Airfare cheaper than rickshaw, Indian minister triggers controversy

Pompeo to arrive in Pakistan tomorrow, likely to meet PM Imran Khan

Atif R Mian highlights the most important issue facing Pakistan

APP
September 4, 2018

PML-N MNA flees after bail cancellation by ATC

SARGODHA: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday cancelled the protective bail of 11 accused, including Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MNA Zulfiqar Ali Bhatti. The accused MNA, however, managed to flee from the court before announcement of the decision. The police had lodged a first information report against 26 nominated persons and around 90 unknown persons, including the PML-N MNA on the charges of provoking public against the army, administration and judiciary after boycotting the election counting process. The accused were booked under 7/ATA-342 and section 148/149, 341/440, 186/353 by the Cantonment Police. According to FIR, MNA Zulfiqar Ali, his son Dr Najaf and Sarfaraz Bhatti had boycotted the election counting process and shouted slogans and used abusive language against the judiciary, administration and army.

PM Imran shares photos of children joyfully participating in tree plantation drive

New York´s Fashion Week kicks off month of global presentations

Saudi Arabia declares online satire punishable offence

Miss England contestant in hijab first

Rishi Kapoor lights candles on his 66th birthday

‘Sadak 2’: Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt share screen after 27 years

‘Manikarnika’ controversy: Sonu Sood asks Kangana to stop playing the ‘woman card’

WATCH: Mrs Arif Alvi extols husband's role as a father

