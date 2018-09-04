PM, COAS hold third meeting within a week



ISLAMABAD: Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa had a significant meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Monday in the wake of ensuing visit of US Secretary of State and US Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff.

The two are due here tomorrow (Wednesday) before their landing in New Delhi where they will ink a number of agreements and have structured talks during their two-day stay. The meeting between the COAS and the prime minister lasted for more than an hour but the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) issued a 24-word release without giving any detail about the subjects and discussions.

Highly-placed sources told The News that it has been decided that the talks would go ahead in normal course although controversies surround US Secretary of State’s phone call and later the US decision to hold the Coalition Support Fund (CSF) and stopping of $300 million under the fund programme.

They have decided to give quiet diplomacy a chance to overcome complexities. The prime minister and the COAS also discussed security related matters in their third meeting ever since Imran Khan assumed office later last month.

It is likely that the US dignitaries will also have meetings separately with the prime minister and the COAS before leaving for the Indian capital. Domestic and external security situation of the country and matters related to upcoming Defence Day were also discussed in the meeting.