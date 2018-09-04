Karachi Whites thrash WAPDA, ZTBL hammer Lahore Blues

ISLAMABAD: Karachi Whites defeated WAPDA by eight wickets in their match of Quaid-e-Azam Trophy here at National Stadium on Monday.

Karachi Whites bowled WAPDA out for just 180 with paceman Adeel Malik taking 5-32. Ayaz Tasawar was the top scorer for WAPDA with 85, in which he hit 10 boundaries. Karachi Whites chased down the target of 134 for the loss of just two wickets in 34.2 overs. Test opener Khurram Manzoor scored 62 and Mirza Asad Baig made 43 not out.

WAPDA had scored 245 in their first innings. In response, Karachi Whites scored 292. Meanwhile, Habib Bank Limited (HBL) succeeded in taking a slender first innings lead against Islamabad in their match at the Diamond Ground.

Ramiz Aziz’s 87-run innings rescued the bankers as they amassed 355 in response to Islamabad’s first innings total of 348. Islamabad reached 65 for 3 in response by the end of the day’s play.

Ramiz smashed seven fours during his 208-ball innings. Abid Ali (83) gave a good start to HBL.For Islamabad, Mohammad Nadeem (5-90) bowled well.At Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad, ZTBL defeated Lahore Blues by 151 runs.

ZTBL were all out for 230 in 87.3 overs in their second innings with Haseeb-ur-Rehman scoring 48 and Aqib Shah 45. Aizaz Cheema got 4-43 and Zafar Gohar 3-62.

ZTBL then bowled out Lahore Region Blues for only 77 in 31.4 overs. Waqas Saleem bowled brilliantly, taking 6-43. Mohsin Nadeem grabbed 3-10.

ZTBL scored 121 in their first innings. Lahore Region Blues managed 123 in response. Lahore Region Whites reached 283-7 in 119 overs in response to SNGPL 251 at LCCA Ground, Lahore. Usman Salahuddin scored magnificent 123 not out. Bilawal Bhatti captured 3-70.

At KRL Stadium, Rawalpindi, Peshawar Region secured lead against KRL, bowling them out for 224 in 45 overs. Jahid Ali and Abdur Rehman Muzammil were the top scorers with 52 runs each. Taj Wali grabbed 5-24. Sajid Khan got 2-61.

Peshawar Region had scored 278 all out in their first innings. At Abbottabad Cricket Stadium, NBP declared their first innings at 434-7 in 115.4 overs. Kamran Ghulam scored 101 not out with 11 fours and one six.

FATA were 43 for the loss of two wickets in their second innings. FATA had posted 247 all out in their first innings.

At Pindi Cricket Stadium, SSGC reduced Rawalpindi to 84 for three after setting them a target of 368. Opener Mukhtar Ahmed was batting on 57. Sohail Khan picked two wickets. Earlier, SSGC declared their second innings at 175-3 in 36 overs. Test opener Sami Aslam scored 100 not out. He had scored 100 in the first innings, too.

SSGC had scored 349 all out in their first innings. Rawalpindi Region were bowled out for just 153. PTV declared their second innings at 236-5 to set Multan Region a target of 352 runs at Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan. At stumps, Multan were 73-1 in their second innings.

Earlier, Saud Shakeel scored an unbeaten 108 for PTV. Ahsan Baig got 2-59.For Multan, Imran Rafiq (21) was still at the crease when play ended. Aamir Jamal, who had taken three wickets in the first innings, was responsible for Multan’s only loss in the second innings when he had Zeeshan Ashraf (8) caught by wicket-keeper Taimur Khan.PTV had scored 281 all out in their first innings. In response, Multan were bowled out for 166.