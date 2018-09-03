Two constables, 8 others booked for murder, abduction

TOBA TEK SINGH: Kamalia Sadr police Sunday registered a murder and kidnapping case against two constables and their eight relatives, who attacked the house of their opponents and kidnapped a 10-year-old girl after killing her aunt over an old enmity at Chak 736/GB .

According to FIR, both the accused cops Bashir and Ameer, in police uniform, along with their eight relatives barged into the house of Haji Muhammad and allegedly opened indiscriminate firing which seriously injured complainant's sister Riazan Bibi. The accused also kidnapped Akhtari Bibi, daughter of the complainant, while Riazan Bibi was referred to Allied Hospital Faisalabad where she succumbed to injuries.

Haji Muhammad and dozens of his relatives staged a demonstration outside the Kamalia Press Club on Sunday and blocked traffic on Chichawatni-Toba Road.

He told the reporters that although an FIR had been registered but as both the main accused were policemen, hence police were not arresting the accused persons. He feared that they might kill the kidnapped girl.