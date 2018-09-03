Teachers’ role in polio eradication stressed

LAKKI MARWAT: Speakers at a day-long session have called upon the teachers to become Sehat Muhaffiz and play an effective role to eradicate polio from the district. The session was arranged at District Headquarters Complex Tajazai by the District Health Department with the support of the UNICEF.

District Nazim Iqbal Hussain was the chief guest while among others DHQ hospital MS Dr Eesa Khan, LHW programme coordinator Dr Tariq Saleem Marwat, UNICEF representative Tariq Habib, district khateeb Maulana Abdul Wahab, Mufti Ihsanullah and office-bearers of teachers' bodies were present.