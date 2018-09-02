Programmes finalised to pay tributes to martyrs on Defence Day

FAISALABAD: On the directions of the Punjab government, the Defence Day will be observed with traditional zeal in the Faisalabad division on September 6.

Various programmes will be held in four districts of the division to express love and solidarity with the families of the martyrs. Meanwhile, talking to the media, Commissioner Asif Iqbal said that main ceremonies would be held at the District Headquarters level in which families of the martyrs would be invited. He informed that Quran Khawani would be held for the martyrs while wreaths would be laid on the monuments of the martyrs and Fateha would be offered for them.

The commissioner said that declamation contests would be held in the educational institutions to pay tributes to the martyrs while seminars and sports events would also be held on the day. He said that roads, intersections and other public places would be decorated with banners/steamers pertaining pictures of the martyrs of the Pak Army and other institutions under the theme of ‘Hamain Piyar Ha Pakistan Se’. The commissioner directed the district administrations of all four districts to follow the comprehensive plan to observe the Defence Day with new zeal and enthusiasm and asked for contacting the families of the martyrs immediately for inviting them in the Defence Day ceremonies. He paid tribute to the martyrs who had sacrificed their lives while serving the country. He said that we would not leave the families of the martyrs alone and would raise their honour and dignity. Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Syed Ahmad Fawad held a meeting with the officers of concerned departments to review the arrangements regarding holding of different programmes in connection with the Defence Day. He informed that the Defence Day ceremonies would start from September 3 and the city would be decorated with banners and steamers having the photographs of the martyrs of the Pak Army, Rangers, Police and civilian people who gave their lives in different terrorist attacks.

He said that similar programmes would also be held at tehsil level to pay rich tributes to the martyrs on the Defence Day. The DC said that the main function at the district level would be arranged by the district administration on September 6 in which the families of the martyrs would participate. The DC directed the Education Department to arrange ceremonies on the Defence Day.

Meanwhile, a meeting of the Divisional Peace Committee was held at the Circuit House on Saturday.

The meeting was chaired by Commissioner Asif Iqbal Ch while RPO Ghulam Mehmood Dogar, Deputy Commissioner Syed Ahmad Fawad, CPO Ashfaq Ahmad Khan, Addl Commissioner Coordination Rai Wajid Ali, Qari Yasin Zafar, Syed Muhammad Jafar Naqvi, Aslam Bhalli, Syed Tajammul Hussain Zaidi, Mufti Abdul Moeed Asad, Masoodul Hassan Tirmazi, Maulana Zahid Anwar, Maulana Naseer, Maulana Hameedud Din Rizvi, Mumtaz Hussain Gondal, Mufti Muhammad Aslam and others also attended the meeting. The commissioner welcomed the members of the Divisional Peace Committee and said that religious harmony and unity was vital to keep the law and order situation under control. He urged upon the Ulema of all sects to forge unity among their ranks. He said that vigilant eye should be kept on anti-social elements. He assured that positive proposals and suggestions would be welcomed for further improvement of Muharram security plan. He said that patch works of the roads on the routs of the Muharram processions, cleanliness, removal of encroachments and other necessary arrangements would be made for smooth observance of the Muharram. RPO Ghulam Mehmood Dogar said that the Muharram Control Room would remain operational to monitor security arrangements of the Muharram. The members of the Divisional Peace Committee assured their full cooperation for maintaining peace and religious harmony.