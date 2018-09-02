Pakistan finish eighth in Asian Games volleyball

KARACHI: Pakistan were beaten by Thailand 3-1 in their seventh-eighth position match of the volleyball event at the Asian Games 2018 in Jakarta.

According to reports received here on Saturday, Pakistan did well in the first set and won it by 28-25 points. But Thai players responded with full force to win the last three sets 28-25, 25-23 and 26-21.

In Rugby Sevens, Pakistan played two matches on Saturday. They suffered a 15-7 defeat against Afghanistan before winning their seven to ninth position match against UAE 74-0.

Overall, Pakistan played five matches in Rugby Sevens, they won two and faced defeats in three matches.