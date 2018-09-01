‘PTI to weed out corruption from country’

FAISALABAD: Punjab Minister for Excise and Taxation Hafiz Mumtaz Ahmed has said that the PTI government will bring new reforms in various fields and weed corruption out of the country.

He was talking to media at a reception held in his honour by PTI leader Sardar Dildar Ahmed Cheema here on Friday. The minister said exemplary steps would be taken for the development of the country and welfare of the masses. He said that real change would be brought in health, education and other sectors of social development besides promoting the tax culture in which people would pay tax with full trust and confidence.

He said the issues confronting the industrial sector would be solved durably besides taking measures for the welfare of the farmers and agriculture development.

Ahmed said the excise department would be transformed into new vision for providing services to the citizens on modern scientific lines.

He informed that a complaint cell is being established in the department which would be directly supervised by him.

“I will regularly hold open courts at the department to listen the complaints of the people against the department and people would be provided online services,” he added. He said the anti-narcotic section would also be made more vibrant and active.