Hassan, Hussain, Maryam air travel: Rs25m to be recovered from Nawaz: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Information and Broadcasting Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Friday said Rs25 million would be recovered from ex-PM Nawaz Sharif for what he alleged illegal air travel by his children Hasan Nawaz, Husain Nawaz and Maryam to and from Jati Umra, Lahore and other places of their choices. He claimed billions of rupee were spent on the official visits of Nawaz during which he would make a stopover in London and run his residence on official expenditure there. He said there were some expenditures, which had no legal justification, like travel of Nawaz’s children. It had been decided, he noted, that this amount would be recovered from Nawaz and his children for which notices were being sent to them.