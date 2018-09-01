Street criminal, drug peddler held

A street criminal and a drug peddler were arrested by the Sindh Rangers in targeted raids in the city on Friday. According to a spokesperson for the force, the soldiers conducted a raid in Model Colony from where they arrested Muhammad Shahab Khan and shifted him to the headquarters. He is said to be involved in a number of armed robberies.

Meanwhile, during a raid in Sharifabad, the Rangers also arrested Mohammad Arif who is said to be involved in drug peddling cases. Weapons, ammunition, stolen items and narcotics were seized from the suspects and they were later handed over to local police for further legal actions.