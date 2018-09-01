Sindh’s bureaucracy gets first major reshuffle after new government sworn in

The bureaucracy of the new Sindh government’s administration underwent a major reshuffle on Friday after the Pakistan Peoples Party came into power for the third consecutive term earlier this month.

The changing of the secretaries for the home, information, college and school education departments are among the many transfers and postings made across departments.

The previous caretaker government had carried out a massive and unprecedented reshuffle of the provincial bureaucracy in the run-up to the July 25 general elections in order to ensure that the bureaucracy remained neutral to the conduct of elections in the province.

As per the orders of Chief Secretary Major (retd) Azam Suleman Khan, Navid Ahmed Shaikh who had been serving as the commissioner of Larkana Division has now been posted as the new secretary of Services, General Administration and Coordination Department. He has been posted in place of Sajid Jamal Abro, who had been holding the services secretary post as an additional charge.

In Shaikh’s place, Nisar Ahmed Memon, who had been holding the position of additional commissioner-I in Larkana Division, has been notified as Larkana commissioner. Meanwhile, Qazi Shahid Pervaiz, who was the secretary of the Sindh Information & Archives Department, has been transferred and made the secretary of the School Education & Literacy Department.

Similarly, Alia Shahid, who was the secretary of the School Education Department, has been transferred and made the secretary for Universities and Educational Board Department. She will also hold the additional charge of the post of secretary of the Sindh Higher Education Commission.

Pervez Ahmed Seehar, who was the secretary of the Provincial Ombudsman Secretariat in Sindh, has been transferred and made the secretary of the College Education Department, while Luba Salahuddin, who was the college education secretary, has been transferred and made the secretary of the Provincial Ombudsman Secretariat.

Abdul Rasheed Solangi, the director general of the Sindh Civil Services and Local Government Academy in Tando Jam, has been transferred to the post of secretary of the Information & Archives Department.

Abdul Kabir Kazi, the secretary of the Sindh Universities and Boards Department, has been made the secretary of the Home Department. He will continue to hold the additional charge of the post of Project Director, PIU, Karachi Neighbourhood Improvement Project of the Sindh Planning and Development Board.

Haroon Ahmed Khan, who was the Home Secretary, has been transferred to the post of secretary for the Sports and Youth Affairs Department in place of Dr Niaz Ahmed Abbasi, who has been asked to report to the Services, General Administration & Coordination Department.