Work has started on new Punjab tourism policy: minister

LAHORE: The absence of a proper tourism policy ruined the existing tourism assets in the country, therefore, a clear and proper tourism policy is the first priority of the new government.

This was stated by Punjab Minister for Tourism and Higher Education Raja Yasir Humayun Sarfraz while addressing a crowded tourism conference, jointly organised by Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab (TDCP) and a local travel company at a hotel on Friday.

He said serious work had been started for a tourism policy and the government would take all available help from every stakeholder. The minister said a proper tourism policy was the need of the hour. He added, “We must market our highly valuable and attractive cultural and tourism assets in the world with a new vision and scientific approach.”

He said that the government would make a tourism policy, and the private sector would be invited to invest and give ideas to promote tourism in the country and abroad. He added that the investors would not only be encouraged but also be given equal opportunities to contribute to the national cause. Punjab Tourism Secretary Ayub Chudhary, TDCP MD Mian Shakeel and Mian Yousaf Salahuddin also spoke on the occasion.