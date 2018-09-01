One dead, three injured as two vehicles collide inside Lowari Tunnel

DIR: A known businessman Haji Sharifullah was killed and his three family members sustained injuries when their vehicle collided with a dumper truck inside the Lowari Tunnel on Friday. The Dir police said that initially five people, including Sharifullah, a driver, and three women of his family were injured. They were shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital where Sharifullah, a famous businessman of the Dir town, succumbed to his injures.

The injured were identified as Khalida Bibi, Barkat Bibi, Gul Meena, residents of Dir town and driver Gul Sher. Work in Lowari Tunnel has not yet been completed but the government and National Highway Authority have opened the tunnel for traffic to provide relief to tourists and people of Chitral.

However, the authorities have also directed the drivers to avoid over-speeding that causes accidents. Dir police said that the first information report was not registered by the relatives of the deceased and injured people in the fresh accident.