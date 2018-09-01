Malaysia starts crackdown on illegal migrants

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia is set to launch a major crackdown on undocumented migrant workers after the end of a scheme on Friday that allowed them to turn themselves in, but critics say human trafficking victims could be wrongly targeted instead.

The Southeast Asian nation relies heavily on foreign domestic helpers as well as labourers from countries like Indonesia, Bangladesh and Nepal for jobs shunned by locals including work on plantations and in construction.

Advocacy groups say many workers were duped by traffickers into coming to Malaysia, where they were not given legal work documents, and often forked out huge sums in return for jobs that paid much less than they were promised.

Fears are mounting as the government’s amnesty scheme - which allowed undocumented workers to come forward, pay a small fine and be sent back to their country - came to an end, paving the way for a nationwide crackdown.

"The government is not recognising them as victims but sees them as illegals - this is wrong," said Aegile Fernandez, director of the Kuala Lumpur-based migrant rights group Tenaganita.