Speeding trailer kills two brothers

BAHAWALPUR: Two brothers Thursday died in a road accident on KLP National Highway near Tranda M Pannah bypass.

Muhammad Asif and Muhammad Bilal were moving on a motorcycle towards Tranda M Pannah city when a trailer hit them, leaving them dead on the spot.

12 FILE PAPERS FOR

PP-261 BY-ELECTION: Some 12 people Thursday filed nomination papers for PP-261 by-election. The PP-261 seat was vacated by Punjab Minister for Finance Mukhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakhat who won July 25th elections from PP-259 and PP-261, but later vacated PP-261 seat.

Maulvi Tariq Chauhan, Mukhdoom Ahmad Mujtaba, Mukhdoom Najumudin, Mukhdoom Afkarul Hassan, Iftikhar Hussain, Rais Mehboob Ahmad, Mukhdoom Ishfaq, Mukhdoom Fawad, Abdul Rauf Mukhtiar, Syed Zulfaqar, Mian Amer Shahbaz and Muhammad Asgher Hameedi filed their papers. The by-election is scheduled on October 14.

6 OF A FAMILY HOSPITALISED: Six of a family were hospitalised with stomach problem after eating ‘toxic rice’ on Thursday.

Health of Umer, Zahida Bibi, of Chak Sawai, their children Fatima, 7, Hajran,10, Uma Aiman, 12, and Maria turned bad when they ate home-cooked rice.

Rescue-1122 shifted them to DHQ Bahawalnagar where they are stated to be in stable condition.