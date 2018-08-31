Fri August 31, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
August 31, 2018

Faisalabad lawyers to gear up movement for LHC bench

FAISALABAD: Lawyers of the division have decided to gear up their movement for the establishment of a Lahore High Court Bench in Faisalabad to ensure speedy and cheaper justice to 15 million people of the industrial-cum-business hub of the country.

This was stated by Faisalabad District Bar Association president Amjad Hussain Malik while talking to newsmen here on Thursday.

He said that during a recent convention of the presidents and secretaries of district bar associations of the division, it was unanimously decided that a delegation of the district bar associations would soon meet Prime Minister Imran Khan, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and the Lahore High Court chief justice in this regard.

He said that the delegation would also remind Prime Minister Imran Khan about his staunch support for the establishment of a Lahore High Court Bench in Faisalabad, which he had announced during his visit to the DBA.

The DBA president

said that the government had already established high court benches in Rawalpindi, Multan, Abbottabad, Dera Ismail Khan, Mingora, Hyderabad, Larkana and Sukkur, but Faisalabad - the third biggest city of the country - was still deprived of it.

15 human smugglers arrested: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) teams conducted raids at various places in Faisalabad and Sargodha divisions and arrested 15 human smugglers, who had extracted millions of rupees from innocent people on the promise to send them to Canada, Oman, Germany, Saudi Arabia and Australia. They neither sent them abroad nor refunded their money. The arrested human smugglers include: Kausar Pervaiz, Shehzad Ahmad, Abdul Waheed, Muhammad Ajmal, Ghulam Rasool, Jaffar Hussain, Mateen Ahmad, Muhammad Hussain, Iftikhar Ahmad, Nazim Ali, Sher Muhammad, Khalid Mehmood, Muhammad Noman, Mian Sajid, Aleem Anjum, Zamir Hussain and Riaz Hussain.

